Eminem Opens Up About How Drug Addiction Almost Ended His Career

Eminem returned this year with an explosive freestyle on the BET Hip Hop Awards and many will never forget it. In a recent interview according to The Maven, Eminem opened up about his drug addiction that caused “brain damage.” He also revealed that he almost suffered a drug overdose.

His album “Relapse” was filled with music that Eminem isn’t very proud of. He said, “I certainly have not had a perfect career. I’ve put out bad albums. I was so scatterbrained that the people around me thought that I might have given myself brain damage. I was in this weird fog for months. Like, literally I wasn’t making sense; it had been so long since I’d done vocals without a ton of Valium (anxiety medication) and Vicodin (painkiller). I almost had to relearn how to rap.”

Eminem didn’t even realize he sounded that way with drastic accents and struggling to make words rhyme. He was able to redeem himself with the “Recovery” album, but it wasn’t good enough for him. Eminem recently had his new album “Revival” come out and fans are loving it so far.

