According To A New Children’s Book The Real Santa Claus Is A Gay Black Man Named David

Santa’s Husband is a children’s book by author Daniel Kibblesmith and Ashley Quach. The book challenges the heteronormative perspective of Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, and introduces us to the real Santa Claus’, “David.”
David is a Black man.
What about the White Santa Claus you are used to seeing? Oh, that’s just his husband.
Daniel says, “It was sort of inspired by the annual tradition we have in this country of pretending that there is a giant war on Christmas and traditional Christmas is under attack. So, um, among other things we were reading all of the news of the Mall of America hiring a Black Santa Claus last year. And uh, me and my now wife made a joke on Twitter that if we ever had a child, they’d only know about Black Santa Claus and if they saw a White Santa Claus at the mall, we would just explain: well that’s his husband.”
Ashley, the illustrator talks about how important it is for children to see themselves, “Gosh, one of my favorite things about this book, especially as it’s come out, are friends that have children and families that have not seen themselves yet represented whether these are families of color or wether these are gay families with children. […] I loved to see children interact with the book.”
Twitter had both positive and negative reactions to the book.
Beauties, what do you think about this children’s book? Would you buy it for your child? Let us know in the comments and take our poll below.
DON’T MISS:
FAB FINDS: 12 Gifts Under $20.00 To Buy Your Fabulous Best Friend When You Are Broke
FAB FINDS: Here Are The Top 12 Products To Gift Your Naturalista Friend
FAB FINDS: 19 Fashionable Faux Fur Coats To Heat Up Your Wardrobe
LET'S MAKEUP: 17 Makeup And Beauty Products To Elevate Your Holiday Look
LET'S MAKEUP: 17 Makeup And Beauty Products To Elevate Your Holiday Look
1. URBAN DECAY HEAVY METALS PALETTE1 of 17
2. ARDELL BEAUTY WHIPPED MATTE LIPSTICK IN 'INTENSE LUST'2 of 17
3. COVER FX GLITTER DROPS3 of 17
4. HUDA BEAUTY TEXTURED SHADOWS PALETTE ROSE GOLD EDITION4 of 17
5. MAYBELLINE MASTER CHROME5 of 17
6. ARDELL BEAUTY LASHES6 of 17
7. URBAN DECAY HEAVY METAL GLITTER EYELINER7 of 17
8. LIME CRIME DIAMOND CRUSHERS LIPSTICK8 of 17
9. SINFUL COLORS TINSEL TOPPERS9 of 17
10. MEHRON METALLIC POWDER + MIXING LIQUID10 of 17
11. L'OREAL PAIRS INFALLIBLE LIP PAINTS11 of 17
12. ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS PRISM EYESHADOW PALETTE12 of 17
13. SMOLDER COSMETICS LOOSE GLAM DUST13 of 17
14. URBAN DECAY HEAT PALETTE14 of 17
15. NOTE COSMETICS DETOX AND PROTECT FOUNDATION15 of 17
16. FENTY BEAUTY STUNNA LIP PAINT16 of 17
17. M.A.C. GOLD DEPOSIT17 of 17