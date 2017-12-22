According To A New Children’s Book The Real Santa Claus Is A Gay Black Man Named David

Santa’s Husband is a children’s book by author Daniel Kibblesmith and Ashley Quach. The book challenges the heteronormative perspective of Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, and introduces us to the real Santa Claus’, “David.”

David is a Black man.

What about the White Santa Claus you are used to seeing? Oh, that’s just his husband.

Daniel says, “It was sort of inspired by the annual tradition we have in this country of pretending that there is a giant war on Christmas and traditional Christmas is under attack. So, um, among other things we were reading all of the news of the Mall of America hiring a Black Santa Claus last year. And uh, me and my now wife made a joke on Twitter that if we ever had a child, they’d only know about Black Santa Claus and if they saw a White Santa Claus at the mall, we would just explain: well that’s his husband.”

Ashley, the illustrator talks about how important it is for children to see themselves, “Gosh, one of my favorite things about this book, especially as it’s come out, are friends that have children and families that have not seen themselves yet represented whether these are families of color or wether these are gay families with children. […] I loved to see children interact with the book.”

Twitter had both positive and negative reactions to the book.

First thing out of my daughters mouth “Santa’s husband? Santa is a boy”. Why are we trying to confuse kids these days! Just stop!!! — David Waller (@DaWall311) December 20, 2017

Seeing ppl on twitter get so upset that the book Santa's Husband even exists is a quick reminder that some humans are genuinely too dumb to live. If that book upsets you… Leave the internet. It's not safe here for you. — Furious Swamp Hag (@MCNapoleon) December 22, 2017

#WinterSolstice Apparently CNN is very excited about this new book.. and is actively promoting it This can lead to all manner of new traditions in their minds.. I am sure and maybe some ner Carols I saw Daddy kissing Santa Claus…? (sigh) pic.twitter.com/rWRlBbjxbI — ethosine (@ethosines) December 21, 2017

Beauties, what do you think about this children’s book? Would you buy it for your child? Let us know in the comments and take our poll below.

