Creepy: This Beyonce-Inspired Look Needs More Work

One poor makeup artist was dragged from Facebook to Twitter after she attempted a Beyonce-inspired look and failed miserably. This may be the only time you will ever see the words “Beyonce” and “fail” in the same sentence.

Marina Mamic, a makeup artist from Croatia, was just trying to pay homage to the Queen, but unfortunately, her transformation looks that made her widely popular in the past did not translate well when she attempted to look like Beyonce.

She really tagged Beyonce and was very serious.

She meant well but it’s a “No” for me, dawg.

