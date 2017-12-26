How L.A. Lakers Player Is Serving A Jail Sentence And Playing In The NBA

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is currently serving a jail sentence, but is still playing basketball with the Lakers. According to NY Post, he is serving a 25-day jail sentence after violating probation. Pope is completing his sentence at the Seal Beach Police Department Detention Center.

He is still allowed to participate in practices and games, but can’t play any games outside the state. Pope in order to participate must wear a GPS monitor and submit a breath test when he returns to the jail test. While serving his probation sentence he failed a drug-and-alcohol screening.

Pope has missed two games and will not play in Houston or Minnesota on Dec. 31st as well as New Year’s Day. Pope is signed to a one-year $18 million deal currently. When he plays he averages 14.2 points while playing 35 minutes per game.

