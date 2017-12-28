LOL: Tired Of Being Broke? Scamboy May Have The Solution For You

The holiday season will certainly burn a hole in your pocket, if you let it. Not to mention that rent is due just a week after the holidays.
In need of some extra cash? Check out this hilarious PSA by Guapdad 4000 to get your finesse levels up.
Are you interested in increasing your finesse levels ? Are you having trouble embezzling money ? Go ahead and learn more about #finnam by watching the link in my bio ! A big shout out to @worldstar for sponsoring the service . You know we need a new roof y’all ! I’ll be FaceTiming the first people who comment #armaniarmy on this post and the one on worldstar 🦅💕✨
Get it? Got it? Good.
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours