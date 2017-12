Remember back when Nas and Kelis were happily married??

Well that all changed in 2009 when they filed for divorce! Ironically, their son Knight was born the same year they called it quits! According to Nasir…Kelis is not playing fair. She say when. where and for how long he can see their 8 year son. So now Nas is asking the judge to set a visitation schedule that will force Kelis to comply.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: