Washington Football 2018-19 Oppenents

Here’s a look into who the Washington Football team will be playing against in the 2018-19 season. Will they be playing with another quarterback? The Redskins will, of course, play home-and-home series with their NFC East division counerparts the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

They’ll also face the AFC South.

Here’s the 2018 season breakdown:

2018 Home Games: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.

2018 Away Games: New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.

RELATED: What’s Next For Our Washington Football Team?

RELATED: Video Of Washington Linebacker Junior Galette Tased By Cops Released