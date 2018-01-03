News & Gossip
Tamar Denies Reconciling With Vince, Vows To Remain Silent On Her Marriage

The '"Bluebird of Happiness" singer and her estranged husband have decided to refrain from speaking publicly on their relationship.

Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations

Source: David A. Walega / Getty

Days after posting an explosive message on Instagram accusing her husband of conceiving with another woman, Tamar Braxton posted one final message to her account before deleting it.

From the desk of #tamarbraxton

“NOPE! Sorry! Not together but since the craziness the other day, we DID agree to create a better environment for son!!” she wrote.

In an effort to keep things civil for the sake of their son, Braxton voiced that her and Vince would refrain from publicly commenting on the status of their relationship.

The Bluebird of Happiness singer set the record straight, then promptly deleted her Instagram account.

In the days following the pregnancy accusation, Braxton and her husband were spotted backstage during the Atlanta leg of the Xscape tour and were also photographed with Logan Tuesday arriving at LAX.

With the new season of  “The Braxtons” coming up in the next few months, we’ll have to see what the future holds for their union.

