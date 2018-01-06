Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse" cover art

Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse” cover art

Photo by Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse" cover art

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

In Living Color Cast Show’s Bruno Mars & Cardi B Some Love

DJ Gemini
Leave a comment

Yesterday Bruno Mars dropped the Video for the remix of his hit song “Finesse” featuring Cardi B. It pretty much broke the internet. The song was inspired and paid tribute to the 90’s New Jack Swing era. And the visual paid tribute to hit TV show “In Living Color”. The Cast of the 90’s hit show seemed to be impressed.

In Living Color: 15 Celebrities Who Shine Bright in Blue

15 photos Launch gallery

In Living Color: 15 Celebrities Who Shine Bright in Blue

Continue reading In Living Color Cast Show’s Bruno Mars & Cardi B Some Love

In Living Color: 15 Celebrities Who Shine Bright in Blue

Adult , Bruno Mars , cardi b , finesse , In Living Color

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos