St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden Uncut with Demetrious Johnson [PODCAST]

St. Louis’ new Police Chief John Hayden talks community, honor and integrity with Demetrious Johnson in this exclusive and uncut podcast.

Demetrious Johnson is a former NFL player and St. Louis native who is an active philanthropist, community leader and radio host at Hot 104.1 His weekly show focuses on education, community affairs and sports. Listen to the Demetrious Johnson Show, co-hosted by former Missouri Representative Rodney Hubbard every Sunday from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

