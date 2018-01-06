News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Charlottesville Elects Black Mayor, Nikuyah Walker

KYSDC.Com
Leave a comment
Organizers Of Saturday's Alt Right Rally In Charlottesville, Virginia Hold News Conference

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

In August of 2017, Charlottesville, Virginia was all over the news as White supremacist took tiki torches to rally. That day many people were injured and one person fighting against hate, Heather Heyer died. According to Essence, now months later things have changed for Charlottesville.

The town elected its first Black female mayor, Nikuyah Walker. She is a former grassroots organizer and recently became apart of Charlottesville city council. Following everything that happened in her town she wanted to do something about it.

During her term she would like to help with healthcare, create affordable housing and jobs. On her platform she said, “I want to work with you. We need to create living-wage jobs, improve our schools, and make true affordable housing a top priority. I know what it takes to navigate complicated governmental agencies and get things done.” Congratulations Nikuyah Walker, we wish you all the success!

RELATED: Charlottesville: Murder Charge For Man Accused Of Car Attack Killing Heather Heyer

RELATED: A “White Lives Matter” Rally Planned In Tennessee, Because Charlottesville Clearly Wasn’t Enough

RELATED: “Neo-Nazi Cowards” Return To Charlottesville, As Mayor Searches For “Legal Options”

The Latest:

Beauty & Fashion Brands Owned By Black Women

9 photos Launch gallery

Beauty & Fashion Brands Owned By Black Women

Continue reading Beauty & Fashion Brands Owned By Black Women

Beauty & Fashion Brands Owned By Black Women

Black women are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in America. You can support Black women business owners and get fly gifts for your friends, too! Check out these 9 beauty and fashion brands you should shop right now. You are just a click away from buying Black.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos