Taraji P Henson Talks Proud Mary & Producing A Movie About Emmett Till’s Life

[anvplayer video=”4290496″]

Taraji P Henson is the star of a new action movie where she plays a hitwoman working for an organized crime family in Boston. I sat down with Taraji to discuss new film and what’s its like for a 47 year old woman to get a role like this.

Taraji also reveals that her production company TPH Productions will be producing a movie based on the life of Emmett Till where she’ll be playing his mother Mamie Till. The movie doesn’t have a start date but will be directed by John Singleton.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: