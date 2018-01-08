National
Home > National

Which Atlanta TV Show Character Are You? [Personality Quiz]

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment
2016 Winter TCA Portraits

Source: Maarten de Boer / Getty

The critically acclaimed FX TV Atlanta has drop dates for the premiere of it’s 2nd season and fans are super excited. The young shows second season will premiere Thursday, March 1 at 10pm.

To get us prepared for all the skullduggery in season two, we’ve put together this Atlanta “Personality test to figure out which Atlanta character best represents you. If your spirit animal was an Atlanta character, which one would it be?

Take our quiz below and don’t forget to check out FX’s Atlanta Season 2 premiering  Thursday, March 1 at 10pm.

____

_____

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

And The Award Goes To: Best In Black Hair On The 75th Golden Globe Red Carpet

13 photos Launch gallery

And The Award Goes To: Best In Black Hair On The 75th Golden Globe Red Carpet

Continue reading And The Award Goes To: Best In Black Hair On The 75th Golden Globe Red Carpet

And The Award Goes To: Best In Black Hair On The 75th Golden Globe Red Carpet

The women of Hollywood made a huge statement on the red carpet at tonight's 75th Golden Globe Awards. While they wore all black to show their solidarity for the #TimesUp movement, their individuality still shined with their crowning glory. Here are some of the best moments in black hair.

Atlanta TV , donald glover

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos