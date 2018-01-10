Lupita Nyong’o Gives Us Two Piece Winter Style On The Red Carpet

Lupita Nyong’o shimmered and shined on the red carpet at the 2018 National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala.

The Black Panther star might not have attended the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, but she did give us an all black look on this red carpet.

The Kenyan-Mexican actress wore a pre-Fall 2018 Balmain crop top and maxi skirt set. The two piece had a sparkly look, giving off a starry night appeal on the red carpet.

Lupita wore her Senagalese twists in an up-do, showing off her exquisite face and giving a regal appeal. We’re loving this look!

I’m loving the oversized buttons, a popular 2017 micro-trend that will be showing up more prominently in 2018. Lupita looks happy, confident, and sexy on the red carpet. We’re loving this look.

Lupita was pictured on the red carpet with Director Jordan Peele and Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya, whom were also present at the event.

