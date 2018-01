Somebody get me a one way ticket to Wakanda!!!!…Black Panther is almost here and people are already selling out theaters with the purchase of advance tickets. It is one of the most anticipated movies of 2018! According to Fandango, within the first 24 hours of ticket presales, ‘Black Panther’ had the largest volume ever for a Marvel movie.

#BlackPanther Sold More Advanced Tickets in One Day Than Any Marvel Movie in History: https://t.co/suBkbTikq5 pic.twitter.com/fOY8gmKVV6 — IndieWire (@IndieWire) January 10, 2018

Even ‘Black Panther’ Star Lupita Nyong’o couldn’t get tickets!

