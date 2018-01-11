The DMV
Home > The DMV

Michael Kors Closes The Gallery At Harborplace Store

92Q
Leave a comment
MIchael Kors store in Eaton Center. The brand is an American...

Source: Roberto Machado Noa / Getty

Michael Kors closes its downtown Baltimore store at The Gallery.

The Harbor Place store opened in 2013 and the retailer says, “it’s just an address change.”  According to website, Michael Kors urged shoopers to visit stores at Towson Town Center, The Mall in Columbia and Westfield Annapolis Mall.

No word on why the Gallery store at 200 E. Pratt St. was closed. This makes the second recent closing of a key chain store at the Inner Harbor. Urban Outfitters closed on Sunday.

 

Latest News:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

 

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

Continue reading 10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos