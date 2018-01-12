Immigration Agents Raid 98 7-Eleven Stores Nationwide

The Biggest Immigration Crackdown of Our Generation
From Los Angeles to New York, 21 undocumented immigrants were arrested during a nationwide crackdown by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Wednesday’s oppression is known as the biggest repression on a company suspected of hiring undocumented workers since President Donald Trump took office.
The top official of I.C.E. described the raids as a warning to other companies that may have unauthorized employees on their payrolls. “Today’s actions send a strong message to U.S. businesses that hire and employ an illegal workforce,” ICE’s Acting Director Thomas D. Homan said in a statement. “ICE will enforce the law, and if you are found to be breaking the law, you will be held accountable.”
Since #DonaldTrump has taken office, ICE has reportedly made nearly 40% more arrests. 7-Eleven responded to the raids in a statement and said that each franchise is run by independent business owners who are "solely responsible for their employees, which include deciding who to hire and verifying their eligibility to work in the United States."