Immigration Agents Raid 98 7-Eleven Stores Nationwide

The Biggest Immigration Crackdown of Our Generation

From Los Angeles to New York, 21 undocumented immigrants were arrested during a nationwide crackdown by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Wednesday’s oppression is known as the biggest repression on a company suspected of hiring undocumented workers since President Donald Trump took office.

The top official of I.C.E. described the raids as a warning to other companies that may have unauthorized employees on their payrolls. “Today’s actions send a strong message to U.S. businesses that hire and employ an illegal workforce,” ICE’s Acting Director Thomas D. Homan said in a statement. “ICE will enforce the law, and if you are found to be breaking the law, you will be held accountable.”

