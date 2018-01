Migos are winning with every song they release! Now they are trying their hand at fashion!!

They are about to celebrate the 1 year anniversary of the Culture!

C N T S L E E P U G A

Beat BAMA

And I'm Me Nd Durel

Mixing Culture II

Anniversary Coming Up

C U L T U R E B D A Y — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) January 8, 2018

They’ve teamed up with retail giant Bloomingdale’s to bring their Culture 2 merchandise to the stores!!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: