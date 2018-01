Tiffany Haddish is taking her rags to riches story to the next level baby! You may remember her interview on Jimmy Kimmel last month or so where she shared a hilarious story of inviting Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith out on a safari using her good ol’ groupon deal. (The Smiths’ had no idea what a Groupon was by the way!)

Well now Groupon has named Tiffany their official spokesperson with a commercial set to air during the big game next month!

