Could A Raise In Minimum Wage To $15 An Hour Lower Crime

There is a push from some lawmakers who want to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour statewide.
Two Democrats announced on Monday they are going to introduce legislation this year to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2023.
A minimum wage raise to $10.10 takes effect in July under legislation signed by former Gov. Martin O’Malley, but the law argue it doesn’t keep up with inflation.
Do think an increase in wages would lower crime? (via twitter or IG) @92qjamsbmore @drejohnson1
Timeka Wright No, giving felons and people with a record a second chance will…more training programs…afforable housing…
Patty Pbj Johnson It should be raised but not $15 try $10.50 or $11
Bill Lo Simms No, an increase in wage will mean a decrease in jobs. You see the okie doke Walmart just pulled. The top 1% don’t play fair and never will
tremar95 No I don’t think it will immediately lower it but what will happen is it’ll help those who are struggling to get out those communities and better themselves somewhere else, so as many won’t be victims of the crime.
blacky614 Yea they should rise it to 15$ the cost of living going up and pay staying the seem
ogmaylex Hell no! Just more Jordans, bundles of hair, and 5 yr olds with iPhone’s. Most people need that raise tho
Latest News:
- These Hidden Messages In Black Mirror Season 4 Will Totally Blow Your Mind
- Man Arrested For Trying to Wear All His Clothes Onboard A Plane Instead Of Paying Baggage Fee
- OMG: A Charity Benefits From Guy Saying ‘Gucci Gang’ 1 Million Times
- Happy Birthday: 5 Celebrities Inspired By Aaliyah’s Swag
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore
10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet
1. Wore my new Yeezy Season 2 heels with an orange 🍊 Pablo shirt yesterday in support of gun violence awareness day. Something has to change 🚫🔫Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2. His and hers leather jackets & monogrammed towels.Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Must be nice to have access to free Pablo merch.Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4. SLAY MA 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Thank God Yeezy let his wife borrow his jacket.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Hey ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @kimkardashian @jonathanchebanSource:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Kim, Nori & P at Underwood Farm on an Easter egg hunt yesterday 21.3.16❤️ | #KimKardashian #KimKardashianWest #KimK #Kim #Kardashian #Kardashians #Kimye #KanyeWest #NorthWest #Kuwtk @KimKardashianSource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Kimmy’s Mini-Me.Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. All DaySource:Instagram 9 of 10
10. I miss him so much! #TourLife #HurryHome ✈️🎤Source:Instagram 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours