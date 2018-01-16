Could A Raise In Minimum Wage To $15 An Hour Lower Crime

There is a push from some lawmakers who want to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour statewide.

Two Democrats announced on Monday they are going to introduce legislation this year to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2023.

A minimum wage raise to $10.10 takes effect in July under legislation signed by former Gov. Martin O’Malley, but the law argue it doesn’t keep up with inflation.

