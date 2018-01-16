The DMV
Home > The DMV

Could A Raise In Minimum Wage To $15 An Hour Lower Crime

92Q
Leave a comment
#BlackWorkMatters: Workers Across America Protest To Raise Minimum Wage To $15

Source: NewsOne Now Screenshots / NewsOne Now

There is a push from some lawmakers who want to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour statewide.

Two Democrats announced on Monday they are going to introduce legislation this year to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2023.

A minimum wage raise to $10.10 takes effect in July under legislation signed by former Gov. Martin O’Malley, but the law argue it doesn’t keep up with inflation.

Do think an increase in wages would lower crime? (via twitter or IG) @92qjamsbmore @drejohnson1

Timeka Wright No, giving felons and people with a record a second chance will…more training programs…afforable housing…
Patty Pbj Johnson It should be raised but not $15 try $10.50 or $11
Bill Lo Simms No, an increase in wage will mean a decrease in jobs. You see the okie doke Walmart just pulled. The top 1% don’t play fair and never will
tremar95 No I don’t think it will immediately lower it but what will happen is it’ll help those who are struggling to get out those communities and better themselves somewhere else, so as many won’t be victims of the crime.
blacky614 Yea they should rise it to 15$ the cost of living going up and pay staying the seem
ogmaylex Hell no! Just more Jordans, bundles of hair, and 5 yr olds with iPhone’s. Most people need that raise tho

Latest News:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

 

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

Continue reading 10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos