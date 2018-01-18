Black Music Month
Coline Creuzot “You Give” [NEW MUSIC]

kysdc Staff
Coline Creuzot

Source: Shaun Ross / Coline Creuzot

Need a song to dedicate to the one you love? Houston raised singer, Coline Creuzot‘s beautiful voice and lyrics make us fall not only in love with the person we are with but her. Fans know her for being an amazing writer with vocal talents that make us swoon.

She isn’t just a talented singer, but is an educated women that graduated from Hampton University. Creuzot has worked with artist such as Slim Thug, Paul Wall and more. Her music is showing her growing pains through life and many can relate to her story in this song.

About this single, Creuzot said, “The song is really inspired by love. The lyrics just came to me.” Fans better get ready because she is taking the music world by storm. Creuzot is ready to release her album in mid 2018.

