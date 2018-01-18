Coline Creuzot “You Give” [NEW MUSIC]

Need a song to dedicate to the one you love? Houston raised singer, Coline Creuzot‘s beautiful voice and lyrics make us fall not only in love with the person we are with but her. Fans know her for being an amazing writer with vocal talents that make us swoon.

Follow @TheRSMS

She isn’t just a talented singer, but is an educated women that graduated from Hampton University. Creuzot has worked with artist such as Slim Thug, Paul Wall and more. Her music is showing her growing pains through life and many can relate to her story in this song.

About this single, Creuzot said, “The song is really inspired by love. The lyrics just came to me.” Fans better get ready because she is taking the music world by storm. Creuzot is ready to release her album in mid 2018.

RELATED: Quavo Creates “Culture National Anthem” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Darlene McCoy “Even Me” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Amara La Negra Of “Love & Hip Hop Miami” Signs $1 Million Music Deal

The Latest: