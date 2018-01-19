We’ve long suspected that Siri is working for the opposition and now we know the truth.

A young woman by the name of Cecilia (@CeciMula) hit Twitter with a super quick story about her most recent embarrassment—which happened at the hands of her iPhone. Apparently, in a very vulnerable moment, she’d asked Siri if her crush would ever text her and Siri took it upon herself to find out.

I JUST ASKED SIRI IF A CERTAIN BOY WOULD EVER TEXT ME AND SHE SENT A TEXT SAYING WILL YOU EVER TEXT ME TO HIM. My funeral will be held at 8pm this Thursday. — Ceci ✮ (@CeciMula) January 17, 2018

What’s worse? His response:

Update!! Received a text simply saying: "haha" funerals been pushed up! BYOB! — Ceci ✮ (@CeciMula) January 18, 2018

Is it just us, or are you in your settings trying to shut Siri down too?

