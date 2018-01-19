Siri Is Not Your Friend—And Here’s The Proof

We’ve long suspected that Siri is working for the opposition and now we know the truth.
A young woman by the name of Cecilia (@CeciMula) hit Twitter with a super quick story about her most recent embarrassment—which happened at the hands of her iPhone. Apparently, in a very vulnerable moment, she’d asked Siri if her crush would ever text her and Siri took it upon herself to find out.
What’s worse? His response:
Is it just us, or are you in your settings trying to shut Siri down too?
