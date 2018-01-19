Mo’Nique Wants You To Boycott Netflix Due To Gender And Color Bias…Will You Stand With Her? [Watch]

Well what do we have here?…Mo’Nique is accusing Netflix of gender and color bias based on her being offered less money for a comedy show without reasonable explanation…check out the video!
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Photo by 'Mo'Nique Uncensored': Breaking Down The Independent Route, Controlling Your Own Image
Well what do we have here?…Mo’Nique is accusing Netflix of gender and color bias based on her being offered less money for a comedy show without reasonable explanation…check out the video!