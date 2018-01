Big shout out to The Fam for hosting a super successful “Trap Yoga” session at the Museum in DC…Brandon did a great job as the instructor! If you missed out check out the videos below…

Dj Reece kept the trap tunes coming during the session

And a proper cool down was a must!

Thanks to everyone who came out and stay tuned for more fitness events with the fam! :)

Also On 93.9 WKYS: