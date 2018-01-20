Melanin Magic Is These Hot Pics Of Marjorie Harvey, Lori Harvey & Teyana Taylor

Marjorie Harvey has been a hot topic all week long after pics of her and her daughter, Lori Harvey flaunting their banging bodies on the beach with Teyana Taylor made their rounds on the Internet.
The girls hit up Cabo for Lori’s 21st birthday and melanin madness sent social media into a frenzy.
Luckily for most of us, there’s still time to get our body right and skin glowing before Summer. Thanks @RobertEctor for bringing the heat!
Hit the flip for more of those fire pics and some inspiration.
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours