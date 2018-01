Tonight, London Savoy repping from Baltimore, goes for her third win and an interview here at 93.9 WKYS. But first, she must beat the new entry Crankmobb. Let us know what you rolling with! If you are an artist and would like to enter KYS Vs. shoot us an email at 939kysvs@gmail.com with your Clean-Radio Song.

