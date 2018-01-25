Vince McMahon Reportedly Bringing Back The XFL

A couple of weeks ago World Wrestling Entertainment owner Vince McMahon sold a whopping 3.34 million shares in his company for approximately $100 million to help fund his new company Alpha Entertainment. Many speculated if the Wrestling magnate would be getting out of the business completely retiring. Others wondered if he would move into another arena and today we may find out.

.@VinceMcMahon to make a major sports announcement TODAY at 3PM ET. Follow @AlphaEntLLC and watch the LIVE stream on Twitter, Facebook, https://t.co/GKGkPZYciT or YouTube. pic.twitter.com/2tAzIv5Sub — Alpha Entertainment (@alphaentllc) January 25, 2018

It has been reported that mcMahon will be restarting the famed XFL Football League in hopes of a 2020 season. If you may remember in 2001, McMahon started the XFL. The League kicked off to a fast start but quickly floundered and lasted only one season. However, a lot of new media techniques such as camera angles and the look and feel of the game changed after the unsuccessful league folded. With the NFL going through ratings issues and the Colin Kaepernick situation, this may be time for some competition.

This go-around according to Pro Wrestling Insider McMahon wants to focus on building rosters and finding coaches before progressing too far with plans for the new XFL. In 2017, ESPN released a documentary on the leagued entitled “This Is The XFL” for their 30 For 30 series.

Alpha Entertainment may offer more content and programming but for now, watch the 3pm press conference on Alphaentllc.com