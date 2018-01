Man, Lil Uzi Vert fans were not happy with Fat Joe after an interview came out where the veteran was really only PRAISING LIL WAYNE for his contributions, but was taken out of context and viewed as a DISS towards Uzi and the new generation out now.

Listen for yourself and Fat Joe breaks it down with DJ Caesar on Boom 103.9. Watch the entire interview here if you missed it!

