What Happened When Cardi B Met Missy Elliott [VIDEO]

Cardi B is officially on top and enjoying every minute of it. The rapper reached the top of the Billboard charts wit her single “Bodak Yellow” and caught the attention of several female rappers. According to XXL, The Grammys are this weekend and Cardi B made her way to the Warner Music Group pre-Grammy party.
She had the opportunity to meet Missy Elliott and by the looks of the video loved every moment of it. Cardi B posted the video on Instagram and said, “I MET MISSY ELLIOT !!!IM MAAAAAA HYPE !!!!!!!!” Elliott smiled in the video and Cardi B couldn’t believe she got to meet a female rapper she looks up to.
