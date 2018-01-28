Rosario Dawson Talks Abuse As A Child!

Rosario Dawson is a famous actress…but that didn’t protect her from sexual assault as a child.

Rosario was recently on an episode of Morado Lens and revealed: “I was raped and molested as a child, so for me, the world was like that since I was a child.” She went on to say: “So when I saw it in the workplace, it wasn’t foreign to me,” she continued. “It was like, well, that even happens within family. It happens with people that are supposed to take care of you when you’re a child.”

She has been a champion on the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement! Hopefully her story can help those that are suffering through the same thing!

