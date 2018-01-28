How Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker Keep Their Love Alive

Nearly four years ago fans watched as Kandi Burruss walked down the isle and marry Todd Tucker. Burruss will never regret that day and is still so happy with her marriage. She recently had an interview with Essence and revealed to fans what keeps their love alive.

Burruss said. “We’ve been together for about six years now and this is the longest relationship I’ve ever had. I didn’t have a lot of long relationships when I was younger.” She even used a Ne-Yo line to describe the feeling of their relationship and said, “What Ne-Yo said, ‘I’m good all by myself but I’m a force when we’re together,’ I definitely feel like that applies to our relationship.”

She met Tucker while filming “The Housewives of Atlanta” and they share a son together. Burruss admitted that she doesn’t get bored with him and enjoys the moments they share. She said, “I feel like in other situations I’ve lost interest or maybe they were a cheater, you know. I don’t tolerate cheating. So our communication is all the way on point and I never get tired of talking to him so I think that is what automatically made me be like, ok, I can do this! The sex life is good too!”

