Quarterback Alex Smith Traded To Washington, Signaling The End Of The Kirk Cousins Era

It’s looking like Kirk Cousins time is up in D.C.

The Kansas City Chiefs is reported sending pro bowl quarterback Alex Smith to Washington. Chiefs are expected to receive a second-round draft pick and “possibly more” in return. Smith and the Redskins have also agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension. The traded cannot be made official until the first day of the new league year, which begins at 3 p.m. on March 14.

However, the deal is in place and will proceed.

Smith, 33, is coming off a season in which he set career-highs in passing yards (4,042), touchdowns (26) and passer rating (104.7).

This may be the nail in the coffin to the Washington career of Kirk Cousins. Cousins, who will be an unrestricted free agent, was franchised the last 2 seasons.

For Kansas City, The Patrick Mahomes Era begins. Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft and started the final game of the season against the Denver Broncos. He led the Chiefs to a 27-24 win and completed 22 of 35 passes for 284 yards with one interception.

