NYLON Magazine Launches Iconic Fashion Issue For Black History Month

“Recognize. Represent. Reclaim. Revolutionize.”

THIS is how you break the internet. NYLON magazine has assembled an all-star cast of Black women in front of and behind the camera to tell a dynamic and revolutionary beauty story for Black History Month. The vibrant February cover (shot by Adrienne Raquel) features 5 diverse women of color who are fast becoming forces within the fashion industry not only for their beauty, but for their contributions to the culture.

The cover is shot against a beige-pink background and features 5 dynamic Black women dressed in beautiful primary colors with bold eye makeup to boot. The cover is so simple, yet so powerful and strong. Gabrielle Korn, Editor In Chief of NYLON Magazine since April 2017, exclusively told Hello Beautiful,

Obviously Black women are underrepresented in fashion. Rather than just pointing that out, we’re doing something actionable, timed to the overlap of a fashion month with Black History Month (though we’re always conscious of diversity in our content and make sure that women of color have a strong presence in everything we do). By devoting the cover to up-and-coming Black models, we’re simultaneously calling attention to the issue at hand, and using our platform to elevate the voices we’re talking about. – Gabrielle Korn EIC of Nylon

Nylon’s Editor-In-Chief Gabrielle Korn assembled a stellar glam squad to create the vibrant cover and corresponding story (with intro written by the prolific Roxanne Gay). The team consisted of Christine Nicholson on wardrobe, Kim Weber on makeup, Andrita Renee on hair, and Gracie J on nails. The ladies played with vibrant colors and textures to create stunning visuals.

Let’s meet the ladies!

Diana Veras

“I feel like everybody needs that push, someone who looks like them, so that they can be like, ‘Shit, maybe I can do it one day, too.’”

Discovered at age 17 by a photographer at a fashion event, the now 22-year-old Veras has modeled for major designers like Marc Jacobs. She also has amassed a huge Instagram following celebrating body positivity and inclusion.

Ezinma

“Fashion and branding now want to hear stories, so people are able to step out beyond this beautiful facade and show who they really are.”

An old soul 🎻 #classicalbae A post shared by Ezi (@iamezinma) on Jan 21, 2018 at 4:44pm PST

A classical violinist turned model, the uber talented “Ezi” is currently featured on the soundtrack for the highly anticipated Marvel feature Black Panther.

Ari Fitz

“I never saw anyone like myself in film or TV—a black queer woman who’s masculine and comfortable within herself. So, [in my projects], I try to tell my 13-year-old self that she’s okay.”

Ari is an MTV Real World alum who is taking the fashion and digital world by storm. By challenging the fashion industry’s standards of femininity, Ari’s androgynous appeal has made her stand out.

Zuri Tibby

“Never give up, don’t take rejection seriously, and have fun.”

Zuri made history as the first black spokesmodel for Victoria’s Secret Pink line and the Florida native hopes to fulfill her dreams of becoming a Victoria Secret Angel very soon.

GABRIELLE RICHARDSON

“It doesn’t matter who thinks you’re beautiful because if you think you’re beautiful, then you got it.”

sweet n sour A post shared by west indian art heaux (@fridacashflow) on Jan 16, 2018 at 10:59am PST

The multi-talented Gabrielle is also a co-founder of the online art gallery Art Hoe Collective. She’s been in campaigns for American Eagle, Adidas, and Target.

#TeamBeautiful salutes NYLON for this amazing project and we can’t wait to see what’s next for these 5 dynamic women! Want more? Check out a behind the scenes look at the making of the issue here.

READ THIS:

LET’S MAKEUP: 31 Photos Of Fenty Beauty Stunna On Black Women Of Every Shade

#MODELMONDAY: Ebonee Davis Isn’t Afraid To Spearhead Against Racial Injustice In The Fashion Industry

These Black Beauty YouTubers Show The Truth About Tarte’s Newest Foundation Launch