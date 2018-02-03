Watch: Vintage Omarosa Gets Dragged On Fox News For Crying Racism

Just a couple months ago, Omarosa was working at The White House and mortified when anyone called Donald Trump a racist. She blasted former Apprentice cast members for accusing him of racism and even said the president was “racial” but not racist. In Omarosa’s land, racism doesn’t exist — unless she wants to cry racism.

Back in February 2005, Omarosa appeared on Fox News to talk about her appearance on Trump’s reality show. Ironically, she — years before Black Apprentice cast members said it — implied that the show was racist. She claimed she was wrongly edited to be a villain because she is a Black woman, “I was portrayed as this villain and I didn’t do anything like that. I didn’t curse, scream, yell, or anything like that but I still got horrible, horrible labels.” She then sparred with the host of the show. See below:

Omarosa is clearly an opportunist who will go wherever the check goes. Unfortunately, you are going to hear more about the reality television star because she joined Celebrity Big Brother, which premieres Wednesday, February 7 at 8/7c on CBS.

