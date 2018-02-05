News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Facebook Group Shut Down After Trying To Target “Black Panther”

KYSDC.Com
Leave a comment
'Black Panther' Seoul Premiere - Press Conference

Source: Han Myung-Gu / Getty

Black Panther” comes out in theaters soon and it looks like people are trying to cause controversy around the movie already. According to The Root, a Facebook group, “Down-With-Disneys-Treatment-of-Franchises-and-its-Fanboys” was recently deactivated after they were trying to give the film a bad review on Rotten Tomatoes. The group created an event last week and began stirring up negative reviews.

The event was called “Give Black Panther a Rotten Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.” Over 3,700 people participated and tried to give the film bad scores as well as write negative comments. After this happened Rotton Tomatoes immediately issued a statement.

They said, “We at Rotten Tomatoes are proud to have become a platform for passionate fans to debate and discuss entertainment and we take that responsibility seriously. While we respect our fans’ diverse opinions, we do not condone hate speech. Our team of security, network and social experts continue to closely monitor our platforms and any users who engage in such activities will be blocked from our site and their comments removed as quickly as possible.” “Black Panther” is expected to be one of Marvel’s highest grossing films.

RELATED: Racist Facebook Group Is Trying To Destroy “Black Panther” And They Will Fail

RELATED: Chadwick Boseman On Seeing KKK Rallies In The Walmart Parking Lot While Filming “Black Panther”

RELATED: “Black Panther” Writer Roxane Gay Was Not Invited To The Movie Premiere

The Latest:

Stars Were Shining Bright At The "Black Panther" Premiere [PHOTOS]

16 photos Launch gallery

Stars Were Shining Bright At The "Black Panther" Premiere [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Stars Were Shining Bright At The “Black Panther” Premiere [PHOTOS]

Stars Were Shining Bright At The "Black Panther" Premiere [PHOTOS]

The stars were out last night for the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel’s Black Panther. It’s easily the most highly anticipated movie of the year. The sea of celebs was one thing, but their colorful Afro-centric ensembles were another—even more amazing—thing altogether. Check them out!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos