Baltimore’s Third “Ceasefire” Weekend A Success

For the third time within a year timespan, the citizens of Baltimore held a third “Ceasefire” weekend. The goal of the ceasefire weekend is to have no one murdered. As of 11pm last night, according to Fox 45, no one had been murdered.

Throughout the weekend, citizens of Baltimore participated in community projects that focused on anti-violence and community building events.

Organizer of the ‘Baltimore Ceasefire’ campaign, Erricka Bridgeford, spoke about the campaign, “This is Baltimore standing in its strength and its power…Using its pain to do something good together.”

Already in 2018, Baltimore has 10 less homicides in the city compared to last year at this time.

