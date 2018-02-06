Go Behind The Scenes Of Angela Bassett’s ‘Black Panther’ Premiere Look

Angela Bassett shut down the Black Panther premiere in a yellow Naeem Khan jumpsuit that set the Internet on fire. Bassett, who portrays Queen Ramona, mother of king T’Challa, looked radiant in the fun fringe creation by the Indian designer, who dresses all of Hollywood.
Together with stylist Jennifer Austin, hair artist, Kimberly Kimble and makeup artist D’Andre Michael, Angela rocked the red carpet serving regal vibes straight from Wakanda. Accessorized in gold plated bangles by Darrell Roache and a four finger ring by Douriean, Angela looked every bit royal.
Go behind the look when you keep scrolling:
RELATED STORIES:
GET THE LOOK: Angela Bassett’s ‘Black Panther’ Yellow Jumpsuit
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
The Stars Were Shining Bright at the ‘Black Panther’ Premiere
16 photos Launch gallery
The Stars Were Shining Bright at the ‘Black Panther’ Premiere
1. Chadwick Boseman1 of 16
2. Lupita Nyong’o2 of 16
3. Michael B. Jordan3 of 16
4. Marija Abney4 of 16
5. Issa Rae5 of 16
6. Yara Shahidi6 of 16
7. Slater Vance, Angela Bassett, Bronwyn Vance, and Courtney B. Vance7 of 16
8. Donald Glover8 of 16
9. David Oyelowo9 of 16
10. Angela Bassett10 of 16
11. Daniel Kaluuya11 of 16
12. DeVon Franklin12 of 16
13. Tessa Thompson13 of 16
14. Forest Whitaker14 of 16
15. Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K. Brown, and son Andrew Brown15 of 16
16. Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey16 of 16
comments – Add Yours