Go Behind The Scenes Of Angela Bassett’s ‘Black Panther’ Premiere Look

Darralynn Hutson
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Angela Bassett shut down the Black Panther premiere in a yellow Naeem Khan jumpsuit that set the Internet on fire. Bassett, who portrays Queen Ramona, mother of king T’Challa, looked radiant in the fun fringe creation by the Indian designer, who dresses all of Hollywood.

Together with stylist Jennifer Austin, hair artist, Kimberly Kimble and makeup artist D’Andre Michael, Angela rocked the red carpet serving regal vibes straight from Wakanda. Accessorized in gold plated bangles by Darrell Roache and a four finger ring by Douriean, Angela looked every bit royal.

Go behind the look when you keep scrolling:

Angela Bassett

Source: Jennifer Austin / Jennifer Austin

Angela Bassett

Source: Jennifer Austin / Jennifer Austin

Angela Bassett

Source: Jennifer Austin / Jennifer Austin

Angela Bassett

Source: Jennifer Austin / Jennifer Austin

Angela Bassett

Source: Jennifer Austin / Jennifer Austin

Angela Bassett

Source: Jennifer Austin / Jennifer Austin

The Stars Were Shining Bright at the ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

The Stars Were Shining Bright at the ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

The stars were out last night for the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel’s Black Panther. It’s easily the most highly anticipated movie of the year. The sea of celebs was one thing, but their colorful Afro-centric ensembles were another—even more amazing—thing altogether. Check them out!

