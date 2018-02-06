Go Behind The Scenes Of Angela Bassett’s ‘Black Panther’ Premiere Look

Angela Bassett shut down the Black Panther premiere in a yellow Naeem Khan jumpsuit that set the Internet on fire. Bassett, who portrays Queen Ramona, mother of king T’Challa, looked radiant in the fun fringe creation by the Indian designer, who dresses all of Hollywood.

Together with stylist Jennifer Austin, hair artist, Kimberly Kimble and makeup artist D’Andre Michael, Angela rocked the red carpet serving regal vibes straight from Wakanda. Accessorized in gold plated bangles by Darrell Roache and a four finger ring by Douriean, Angela looked every bit royal.

Go behind the look when you keep scrolling:

