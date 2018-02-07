Breaking News: One Person Is Dead Under A Commuter Bust Next To National Museum Of African American History And Culture [Details]

Details are developing, but this is the scene near the NMAAHC this evening. A man was hit by a commuter bus and pinned behind the rear wheel near 14th and Madison st NW near the museum

#BREAKING: DC Fire EMS just told me a man is dead under a “commuter bus” here on 14th St NW. They say the bus hit him next to the Smithsonian @NMAAHC Museum. pic.twitter.com/2YcE2NU96w — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) February 7, 2018

Breaking: A man has died after he was hit by a bus on the National Mall https://t.co/VuIUCQ6HS6 pic.twitter.com/ueHi700Kvc — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) February 7, 2018

