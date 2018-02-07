Breaking News: One Person Is Dead Under A Commuter Bust Next To National Museum Of African American History And Culture [Details]

Details are developing, but this is the scene near the NMAAHC this evening. A man was hit by a commuter bus and pinned behind the rear wheel near 14th and Madison st NW near the museum
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Photo by The Smithsonian Institute's National Museum of African American History and Culture - NMAAHC
Details are developing, but this is the scene near the NMAAHC this evening. A man was hit by a commuter bus and pinned behind the rear wheel near 14th and Madison st NW near the museum