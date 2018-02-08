Why Kris Jenner Banned The Kardashian Family From Ever Appearing On “The Wendy Williams Show”

Wendy Williams is known for being shady on her show especially during her segment “Hot Topics.” During that time she dishes out all the entertainment news and gives her opinion on the topic. According to Hollywood Life, she continues to talk about the Kardashian family and Kris Jenner is tired of it.

It is reported that, “Kris is beyond angry at Wendy. There was a time when they were on good terms but not anymore. Wendy is dead to Kris, she’s dead to the whole family.” Jenner has decided that none of her family will ever go on Williams show again. At one point the family had a good relationship with the television host, but now it’s over.

Recently, Williams spoke out about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy and her relationship with her baby daddy, Travis Scott. She talked about him being a dead beat dad possibly and not taking care of his responsibilities. This isn’t the first time nor will it be the last time that Wendy Williams will have people say they will never appear on her show.

