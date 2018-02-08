News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Lonzo Ball Expecting A Baby

KYSDC.Com
Leave a comment
2017 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

Source: Elsa / Getty

Lonzo Ball is working hard on the court, but soon he will be doing the same at home. TMZ Sports announced that the L.A. Lakers player is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Denise Garcia. The two have been together since high school and are excited about the baby.

Sources state that she is 4 months pregnant and the baby is healthy. There is no word on whether it’s a boy or a girl, but we are hoping they announce that soon. Congratulations to the happy couple!

RELATED: Steph & Ayesha Curry Expecting Baby Number 3

RELATED: Ne-Yo’s Wife Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTO]

RELATED: Is Kylie Jenner Having Regrets About Who Her Baby Daddy Is?

The Latest:

Serena’s Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Serena’s Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Serena’s Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life [PHOTOS]

Serena’s Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_2878855" align="alignleft" width="709"] Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty[/caption] Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian is one adorable kid…and she has her own Instagram page to prove it! Take a look at lil Alexis living it on the ‘Gram baby-style.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos