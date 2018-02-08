Lonzo Ball Expecting A Baby

Lonzo Ball is working hard on the court, but soon he will be doing the same at home. TMZ Sports announced that the L.A. Lakers player is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Denise Garcia. The two have been together since high school and are excited about the baby.
Sources state that she is 4 months pregnant and the baby is healthy. There is no word on whether it’s a boy or a girl, but we are hoping they announce that soon. Congratulations to the happy couple!
