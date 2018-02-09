Watch The Skill: Van Jones Speaks Truth About John Kelly, Ex WH Aide Rob Porter

Van Jones knows how to confront those in the sunken place with such skill, right?

The CNN host regularly holds his own against Trump and his roster of surrogates. When asked Tuesday about the drama surrounding former White House aide Rob Porter and Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly, Jones served up the truth in a way that couldn’t be ignored.

Jones called out Kelly, who had defended Porter after he had been accused of abusing three women, including his two ex-wives. Porter didn’t even have security clearance to be in The White House after having been on the team for more than a year.

“A year?” Jones asked. “I don’t care what the underlying charges are, if you’ve got somebody in your White House that still does not have the credential, still, and you’re there a year and the credential is visible and you’ve been there for a year? That’s not a red flag. That is a four-alarm fire.”

As to whether Kelly should be out after the drama, Jones had something to say, too.

“I don’t know who is going to replace him,” Jones said about Kelly. “That’s part of the problem. we don’t know who is willing to go into that White House and do anything. I’m going to tell you, people’s hearts are breaking about John Kelly. When he went in there, I heard Republicans and Democrats [breathe a] huge sigh of relief saying, ‘We’ve got an adult in the room, something good is going to happen.’”

But the biggest admonishment that Jones issued came toward the end of his CNN segment talking about Kelly. “He’s out here saying DREAMers are too lazy to get off their asses,” Jones explained. “DREAMers were too afraid to sign up for DACA because it maybe would turn out badly. ‘Too lazy to get off their asses.’ You don’t talk that way. Linking dreamers to a street gang—totally nuts, and then going to be defending [Porter].”

Lawd, Kelly’s record alone with Black folks should be considered if he will be issued walking papers in the future. Do you remember when he said in October that slavery didn’t matter and the Civil War was caused by a “lack of ability to compromise?” Do you remember when he just said that DREAMers are lazy if they don’t sign up for DACA? Surely, Jones does and many Black folks who are sick of racism, especially in the age of Trump. Check out Jones clip below:

SEE ALSO:

Black Police Officer Fired Because Of An Instagram Post About Assata Shakur

In-Custody Police Deaths Could Become A Thing Of The Past