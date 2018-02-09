PREMIERE: Nick Cannon Gives A Beautiful Tribute To Black Women With ‘Motivation’ Video

Nick Cannon created a beautiful tribute to the strength, wisdom and beauty of Black women with his latest video for his song, Motivation.

The stunning visuals feature a group of women with incredible stories to tell. Their voices and spirit shine through during the video, which Nick tells HelloBeautiful was a labor of love.

In an exclusive statement to HelloBeautiful he said:

This is a song that’s very near and dear to my heart. My 98-year-old great-grandmother is my motivation and I believe a positive role model for all women, specifically women of color. And that spawned the idea to talk to other women who are 80 and 90 years old to share their stories.

I believe that black women are treasures and that these women are true role models with knowledge and experience that should be displayed in a way so that they have an opportunity to share some of their wisdom to help motivate young women.

Check out the video here:

