Beyonce Performing At The Royal Wedding?

Rumor has it Beyonce has accepted an invitation is sing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Royal Wedding!

According to Star Magazine, the workers at the Palace are buzzing and has blocked off May 19th on her calendar. One of them claim Queen Bey is planning a very special, surprise performance for the newlyweds.

Now we all know Beyonce is very mum when it comes to sharing upcoming plans and Mrs. Carter has yet to confirm the news herself however, several sources have reported the excitement!

If this is true, how awesome would it be for Beyonce to sing our first black girl into the Royal Family! Woohoo!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: