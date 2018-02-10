Parts Of Baltimore’s Subway System Could Remain Closed For Weeks

The northwest section of Baltimore’s Subway system will remain closed for weeks after inspectors found the tracks need emergency repairs.

The entire MTA Metro Subwaylink system has already been closed all weekend because track work needed to be done immediately.

“We’ve got a 36-year-old system that’s exposed to the elements day in and day out,” he said. “It was just wear and tear on the line. There was no incident that precipitated this.”

