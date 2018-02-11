NYFWNoir: Chromat Once Again Offers A Fresh Perspective To Diversity On The Runway

Per usual, Chromat’s Fall 2018 show offered a wide range and perspective of diversity in fashion. Often overlooked by other brands, diversity and inclusiveness are the forefront of the show—helmed by designer Becca McCharen—which featured a variety of models, genders, and sizes.
Held at Industria Studios in Chelsea, the colorful show drew attention from all as models from all walks of life came strutting down the runway. The beauty of offering a perspective on real people and real life make brands like Chromat stand out, ensuring that there is no one, true definitive idea of ‘beauty’. Whether it was seeing trans activists like Geena Rocero and Carmen Carrera, or a performer by Viktoria Modesta come down the runway wearing a prosthesis, the show pushed the message that they, and their audience, would continue to promote inclusiveness at all costs. This wasn’t the first time the brand challenged the notions of ableism on the runway; just in 2016, amputee Lauren Wasser walked the runways after losing her leg from Toxic Shock Syndrome.
Other models, including Ericka Hart, who had had a double masectomy, proudly walked the runway while men also wore two-piece bathing suits to challenge societal standards of gender. There was no shortage of plus-size models, models of color, and models of various ages. As a whole, the brand insists for everyone to come as they are.
RELATED: #NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1
The collection sported an assortment of sporty, neon-colored swimwear and bandage-esque dresses, playing up on color and whimsical nature with ‘Cheeto’-style handbags. Many revealing fits were paired with bungee cords, playing up on the theme of aquaticism and getaways. Inspired by “summer kayaking trips and personal watercrafts,” it was beautiful to see the expansiveness on a body-diverse cast of models, many of them parading and showing off their skin in outfits that were risque and form-fitting.
Makeup and hair was no different–an indulgence of retroness with bold and drastic colors only played up the brands beautiful message of being loud and proud. This was not a show for the faint at heart; undeniably, Chromat was here to show people that you are beautiful and fierce just the way you are. We couldn’t agree more.
DON’T MISS:
#NYFWNoir: Harlem Fashion Row Kicks Off Fashion Month With Black Fashion History Dinner
NYLON Magazine Launches Iconic Fashion Issue For Black History Month
Pamella Roland Kicks Off NYFW With A Dazzling New Collection For Fall/Winter 2018
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1
1. NOON BY NOORSource:Getty 1 of 42
2. NOON BY NOORSource:Getty 2 of 42
3. PAMELLA ROLANDSource:Getty 3 of 42
4. PAMELLA ROLANDSource:Getty 4 of 42
5. CINQ A SEPTSource:Getty 5 of 42
6. CINQ A SEPTSource:Getty 6 of 42
7. CINQ A SEPTSource:Getty 7 of 42
8. CINQ A SEPTSource:Getty 8 of 42
9. CINQ A SEPTSource:Getty 9 of 42
10. EUGENIA KIMSource:Getty 10 of 42
11. EUGENIA KIMSource:Getty 11 of 42
12. EUGENIA KIMSource:Getty 12 of 42
13. EUGENIA KIMSource:Getty 13 of 42
14. EUGENIA KIMSource:Getty 14 of 42
15. TADASHI SHOJISource:Getty 15 of 42
16. TADASHI SHOJISource:Getty 16 of 42
17. TADASHI SHOJISource:Getty 17 of 42
18. TADASHI SHOJISource:Getty 18 of 42
19. ADAM SELMANSource:Getty 19 of 42
20. ADAM SELMANSource:Getty 20 of 42
21. ADAM SELMANSource:Getty 21 of 42
22. ADAM SELMANSource:Getty 22 of 42
23. TOM FORDSource:Getty 23 of 42
24. TOM FORDSource:Getty 24 of 42
25. TOM FORDSource:Getty 25 of 42
26. ADAM SELMANSource:Getty 26 of 42
27. ADAM SELMANSource:Getty 27 of 42
28. ADAM SELMANSource:Getty 28 of 42
29. ADAM SELMANSource:Getty 29 of 42
30. JEREMY SCOTTSource:Getty 30 of 42
31. JEREMY SCOTTSource:Getty 31 of 42
32. JEREMY SCOTTSource:Getty 32 of 42
33. JEREMY SCOTTSource:Getty 33 of 42
34. JEREMY SCOTTSource:Getty 34 of 42
35. JEREMY SCOTTSource:Getty 35 of 42
36. JEREMY SCOTTSource:Getty 36 of 42
37. JEREMY SCOTTSource:Getty 37 of 42
38. JEREMY SCOTTSource:Getty 38 of 42
39. ULLA JOHNSONSource:Getty 39 of 42
40. ULLA JOHNSONSource:Getty 40 of 42
41. ULLA JOHNSONSource:Getty 41 of 42
42. MALAN BRETONSource:Getty 42 of 42