New Music: Q-Tip feat. Kendrick Lamar “Want U 2 Want”

DJ Gemini
Now this colab is a breath of fresh air! The Legendary Q-Tip links up with the TDE front man for the brand new joint “Want U 2 Want”. Is there a new Q-Tip Album on the way?

