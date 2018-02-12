New Music: Q-Tip feat. Kendrick Lamar “Want U 2 Want”

Now this colab is a breath of fresh air! The Legendary Q-Tip links up with the TDE front man for the brand new joint “Want U 2 Want”. Is there a new Q-Tip Album on the way?
On-Stage Coachella 2017: Wiz Khalifa, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, & More!
17 photos Launch gallery
On-Stage Coachella 2017: Wiz Khalifa, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, & More!
1. On-Stage Coachella 20171 of 17
2. On-Stage Coachella 20172 of 17
3. On-Stage Coachella 20173 of 17
4. On-Stage Coachella 20174 of 17
5. On-Stage Coachella 20175 of 17
6. On-Stage Coachella 20176 of 17
7. On-Stage Coachella 20177 of 17
8. On-Stage Coachella 20178 of 17
9. On-Stage Coachella 20179 of 17
10. On-Stage Coachella 201710 of 17
11. On-Stage Coachella 201711 of 17
12. On-Stage Coachella 201712 of 17
13. On-Stage Coachella 201713 of 17
14. On-Stage Coachella 201714 of 17
15. On-Stage Coachella 201715 of 17
16. On-Stage Coachella 201716 of 17
17. On-Stage Coachella 201717 of 17
comments – Add Yours