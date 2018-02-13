News & Gossip
The Secret Behind Gladys Knight’s Youthful Look

Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

The Grammys might have been last month, but people are still talking about how amazing Gladys Knight looked. The singer went to the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala and turned heads on the red carpet. She might be 73, but didn’t look like it at all.

I feel like I won a gold medal 🎖with all the compliments. You guys keep me young! Thankful for these God given genes and clean living. My activity of choice has been tennis, working my way up to be as good as @serenawilliams and @venuswilliams . Of course I can't do this alone, I have the best glam squad and team that keeps me looking fresh and on point. My husband William @fortuneandmind has an eye for fashion and helps me with the majority of my looks. I think he missed his calling as a stylist. I also have to give credit to my amazingly talented hairstylist Tre @treworldhairsalon in Las Vegas for my Bedhead Pixie Cut. My makeup artist Miss Kayla @tress2impresskp had me GLOWING at the Clive Davis Grammy Party with @maccosmetics Skinfinish highlighter. You know that friend that stays real with you, I'm lucky to have one that travels me. Thank you Ms. Blondie! Watch out 2018 so much more to come! #2018 #cleanliving #trezyhair #specificbeauty #feelinggood

In a post on Instagram, Knight revealed just what keeps her looking young. The legendary singer said, “I feel like I won a gold medal 🎖with all the compliments. You guys keep me young! Thankful for these God given genes and clean living. My activity of choice has been tennis, working my way up to be as good as @serenawilliams and @venuswilliams . Of course I can’t do this alone, I have the best glam squad and team that keeps me looking fresh and on point.”

Knight also talked about some of the makeup she uses that keeps her looking her best. Fans just keep talking about how she is aging backwards and continues to look amazing. Go head Gladys Knight!

