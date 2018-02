Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

Fellas, so you just found out your girl can’t cook after three months of being together. Is that a deal breaker or nah? Tweet us at @939WKYS or hit the comment section and let us know whats up!

Text “KYS” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

RELATED: We Got A Problem: Ladies Are We Going Half On The First Date?

Also On 93.9 WKYS: