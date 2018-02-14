Lawmaker Wants The Baltimore Police Department Disband

A Baltimore Delegate is proposing that the Baltimore Police Department disband.

This follows the corruption trial that centered around a group of officers who used their police powers to rob people.

Democratic Bilal Ali, who represents Baltimore said: “I think we need to put other options on the table… I propose the Police Commissioner and Mayor look at disbanding the police department.”

The Maryland lawmaker points to Camden, N.J., as an example.

Latest News:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore