An active shooter has been reported in a high school in Florida. A number of people were injured after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida. The school is currently under lockdown.

According to reports, a student from the school said that “All of a sudden there was a really loud noise…..people are crying the close.”

At least 5 injured after shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland LATEST: https://t.co/pxezUW1UOL pic.twitter.com/z98wsUAxPY — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 14, 2018

Students/Teachers #Douglas High School Remain barricaded inside until police reach you. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

UPDATE: Multiple victims being treated for injuries outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland after shooting https://t.co/FaesF4fT3v WATCH LIVE HERE: https://t.co/G6HScTqUFk pic.twitter.com/RHJJ2TnrRY — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 14, 2018

#BREAKING: BSO confirms there has been a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The school is currently on lockdown. LATEST: https://t.co/pxezUWjvGj pic.twitter.com/vHYar1o13P — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 14, 2018

WOL will keep you updated as news come.

Source: CBS Miami

